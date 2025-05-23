Non-profit kicks off German-funded biodiversity and nature project in the Philippines

Published 13:59 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 13:59 on May 23, 2025 / Anna Scott / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based

A large non-profit will start work on a €32.7-million German-backed project that could help the Philippines meet its global climate and nature targets, it announced this week.