Asia Pacific > Non-profit kicks off German-funded biodiversity and nature project in the Philippines

Non-profit kicks off German-funded biodiversity and nature project in the Philippines

Published 13:59 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:59 on May 23, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based

A large non-profit will start work on a €32.7-million German-backed project that could help the Philippines meet its global climate and nature targets, it announced this week.
A large non-profit will start work on a €32.7-million German-backed project that could help the Philippines meet its global climate and nature targets, it announced this week.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.