State-funded switch to electric vehicles could soften ETS2 impact -analysis

Published 23:01 on May 25, 2025 / Last updated at 13:29 on May 23, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

Subsidised leasing could enable up to 3 million households on low or modest incomes to switch to electric vehicles by 2032, softening the impact of any potential price rises of fuel caused by the introduction of the EU's emission trading system for heating and transport in 2027 (ETS2), according to new analysis published on Monday.