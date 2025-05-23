Canadian biochar experts exit carbon market operations, to refocus on technical consulting

Published 12:10 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 12:10 on May 23, 2025 / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Canadian environmental consultancy focused on pyrolysis and biochar will cease its activities in the carbon markets, it announced this week, marking the end of the firm’s seven-year journey in the offset space.