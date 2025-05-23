Asia Pacific > Empty gas fields could host large-scale Australian energy storage projects -paper

Empty gas fields could host large-scale Australian energy storage projects -paper

Published 11:22 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:22 on May 23, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Some depleted oil and gas reservoirs in onshore Queensland could be repurposed as compressed air energy storage (CAES) and offer a decarbonisation solution, according to researchers.
Some depleted oil and gas reservoirs in onshore Queensland could be repurposed as compressed air energy storage (CAES) and offer a decarbonisation solution, according to researchers.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.