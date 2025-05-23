EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:51 on May 23, 2025

European carbon prices ticked higher on Friday morning once again finding strength from TTF gas, as technical indicators now point to the upside, analysts said, while UKAs traded with the market on course for a 10% weekly gain.
