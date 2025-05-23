Australian DAC startup partners with Kenyan developer to store CO2 in Great Rift Valley
Published 09:32 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 09:32 on May 23, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Voluntary
An Australian direct air capture (DAC) startup has signed an agreement to deploy solar-powered DAC modules in Kenya, as interest grows in using the Great Rift Valley’s geology and renewables for CO2 removal projects.
