Australian DAC startup partners with Kenyan developer to store CO2 in Great Rift Valley

Published 09:32 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:32 on May 23, 2025  / /  Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Voluntary

An Australian direct air capture (DAC) startup has signed an agreement to deploy solar-powered DAC modules in Kenya, as interest grows in using the Great Rift Valley’s geology and renewables for CO2 removal projects.
