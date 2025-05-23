Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEAs fall back below RMB 70 amid selling pressure, CCERs hold higher

CN Markets: CEAs fall back below RMB 70 amid selling pressure, CCERs hold higher

Published 11:10 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:10 on May 23, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China

Permit prices in China’s national emissions market this week again fell below the RMB 70 ($9.72) mark amid mounting selling pressure, remaining at 16-month lows, while the country's offset market still saw credits traded above RMB 80.
Permit prices in China’s national emissions market this week again fell below the RMB 70 ($9.72) mark amid mounting selling pressure, remaining at 16-month lows, while the country's offset market still saw credits traded above RMB 80.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.