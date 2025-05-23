CN Markets: CEAs fall back below RMB 70 amid selling pressure, CCERs hold higher

Published 11:10 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 11:10 on May 23, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

Permit prices in China’s national emissions market this week again fell below the RMB 70 ($9.72) mark amid mounting selling pressure, remaining at 16-month lows, while the country's offset market still saw credits traded above RMB 80.