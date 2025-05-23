Australian Market Roundup: Landfill gas projects dominate issuance as ACCU price inches up

Published 07:50 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 08:46 on May 23, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCUs) issuances rose in April, largely generated by landfill gas projects, as market prices slowly pick up despite a lull in activity.