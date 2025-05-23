EMEA > EU’s top court rejects Swedish miner’s appeal in ETS benchmark challenge

EU’s top court rejects Swedish miner’s appeal in ETS benchmark challenge

Published 01:57 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:57 on May 23, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The EU’s top court on Thursday upheld a European Commission decision denying a Swedish miner a more generous carbon allowance allocation under the bloc’s ETS, ruling that iron ore pellets are not direct substitutes for sintered ore within the scheme.
The EU’s top court on Thursday upheld a European Commission decision denying a Swedish miner a more generous carbon allowance allocation under the bloc’s ETS, ruling that iron ore pellets are not direct substitutes for sintered ore within the scheme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.