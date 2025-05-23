EU’s top court rejects Swedish miner’s appeal in ETS benchmark challenge

Published 01:57 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 01:57 on May 23, 2025 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS

The EU’s top court on Thursday upheld a European Commission decision denying a Swedish miner a more generous carbon allowance allocation under the bloc’s ETS, ruling that iron ore pellets are not direct substitutes for sintered ore within the scheme.