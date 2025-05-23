Maryland governor blocks climate impact studies, passes wide-ranging energy bills

Published 01:56 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 01:56 on May 23, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) vetoed bills that would use state funding to study the cost of GHG emissions, before passing two energy packages aimed at lessening the burden of electricity costs on consumers.