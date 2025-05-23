Peruvian court rules in favour of Indigenous community’s land rights, raising stakes for large REDD project

Published 02:06 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 02:06 on May 23, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Peruvian court has ordered the country's government to define the boundaries of Kichwa ancestral lands located within two state-designated protected natural areas (PNAs), sources told Carbon Pulse, a move that could have potential repercussions for one of the largest REDD projects in the world facing a similar lawsuit.