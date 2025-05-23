British Columbia firms reach deal towards sale of 300k CDR credits annually

Published 01:01 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 01:01 on May 23, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

A company specialised in CO2 storage and a carbon credit platform – both based in British Columbia – announced Thursday a broad deal for the sale of some 300,000 carbon removal (CDR) credits annually.