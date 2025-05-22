BRIEFING: Some positive signs remain in US CDR landscape dampened by Trump -stakeholders
Published 20:06 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 20:06 on May 22, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The administration of US President Donald Trump dampens prospects for the country's carbon removal (CDR) market, but some positive signs remain intact despite the federal rollback of wider climate efforts of prior governments, stakeholders said this week at a conference in New York City.
The administration of US President Donald Trump dampens prospects for the country's carbon removal (CDR) market, but some positive signs remain intact despite the federal rollback of wider climate efforts of prior governments, stakeholders said this week at a conference in New York City.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.