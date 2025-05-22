Americas > BRIEFING: Some positive signs remain in US CDR landscape dampened by Trump -stakeholders

BRIEFING: Some positive signs remain in US CDR landscape dampened by Trump -stakeholders

Published 20:06 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:06 on May 22, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The administration of US President Donald Trump dampens prospects for the country's carbon removal (CDR) market, but some positive signs remain intact despite the federal rollback of wider climate efforts of prior governments, stakeholders said this week at a conference in New York City.
