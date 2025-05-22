US carbon tariff would increase domestic production, but bring limited climate gains -report

Published 20:21 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 20:21 on May 22, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, US

A proposed US carbon tariff policy would boost domestic production of covered products and generate billions in revenue, but have limited effects on global GHG emissions, according to a new report.