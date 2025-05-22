US Senate votes to kill California’s EV mandate

Published 21:51 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 22:40 on May 22, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US

The US Senate voted Thursday morning to revoke three waivers the EPA granted to California that allowed the state to set stricter vehicle emissions standards, including one that blocks California’s ability to phase out gas-powered cars and require EV sales.