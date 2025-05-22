Food and beverage giant delays net zero goal to 2050, citing challenging reality

Published 17:22 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 17:22 on May 22, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Nature-based, Voluntary

A food and beverage multinational has pushed back its goal for net zero emissions across its value chain to 2050, from 2040, in response to the "realities" of systemic barriers such as lacking power grids and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, it announced on Thursday.