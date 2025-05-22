BRIEFING: Coalition of organisations clarifies insetting principles, calls for SBTi updates

Published 17:17 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 17:17 on May 22, 2025 / Anna Scott / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A group of organisations this week issued six principles for land sector insetting, calling for more recognition in existing climate frameworks such as the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).