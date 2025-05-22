South Africa progresses on renewables, amid fossil fuels push, analysts find
Published 15:59 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 15:59 on May 22, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, Paris Article 6
The South African government is reforming the power sector by boosting renewables deployment, but with the continued expansion of fossil fuels and delay in coal phaseout plans, the country's climate targets may be in jeopardy, an analysis has found.
