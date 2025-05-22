INTERVIEW: Brazil’s tropical forest facility seeks to change deforestation economics

Published 16:47 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 16:47 on May 22, 2025 / Thomas Cox / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

An initiative led by Brazil aims to develop a first-of-its-kind financial structure that funnels billions of dollars into the fight against deforestation, with a focus on local people.