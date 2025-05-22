BRIEFING: Standardise offtake agreements to help scale CDR, experts say

Published 15:31 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 15:31 on May 22, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Standardisation of offtake agreements for carbon removal (CDR) projects would help scale the emerging market faster, experts said this week at a conference in New York City.