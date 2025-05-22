Analysts revise EU ETS2 price outlook with huge surge in cleantech needed to meet climate goals
Published 14:54 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 14:54 on May 22, 2025 / Frédéric Simon and Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS
Meeting decarbonisation targets under the EU’s upcoming Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2) will require ramping up electric vehicles and heat pumps up to 10 times, according to new market projections unveiled on Thursday, with some analysts revising their price outlook higher amid the slower-than-expected decarbonisation progress in the two sectors.
Meeting decarbonisation targets under the EU’s upcoming Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2) will require ramping up electric vehicles and heat pumps up to 10 times, according to new market projections unveiled on Thursday, with some analysts revising their price outlook higher amid the slower-than-expected decarbonisation progress in the two sectors.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.