Analysts revise EU ETS2 price outlook with huge surge in cleantech needed to meet climate goals

Published 14:54 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 14:54 on May 22, 2025 / Frédéric Simon and Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS

Meeting decarbonisation targets under the EU’s upcoming Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2) will require ramping up electric vehicles and heat pumps up to 10 times, according to new market projections unveiled on Thursday, with some analysts revising their price outlook higher amid the slower-than-expected decarbonisation progress in the two sectors.