EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:40 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:55 on May 22, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices eased on Thursday, tracking gas lower as sources again highlighted a returning correlation to the TTF, as well as a relatively calm market in the wake of several bumpy months, while UKAs also slipped though still retained much of the gains made since a UK-EU ETS linking announcement on Monday.
European carbon allowance prices eased on Thursday, tracking gas lower as sources again highlighted a returning correlation to the TTF, as well as a relatively calm market in the wake of several bumpy months, while UKAs also slipped though still retained much of the gains made since a UK-EU ETS linking announcement on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.