Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:40 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 12:55 on May 22, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices eased on Thursday, tracking gas lower as sources again highlighted a returning correlation to the TTF, as well as a relatively calm market in the wake of several bumpy months, while UKAs also slipped though still retained much of the gains made since a UK-EU ETS linking announcement on Monday.