EU leans towards allowing offsets in Green Claims, without limits to residual emissions -sources
Published 16:08 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 16:08 on May 22, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary
EU co-legislators broadly agree not to limit carbon offsetting to residual emissions in the Green Claims Directive, but to instead allow companies to offset while simultaneously reducing emissions, sources close to the file have told Carbon Pulse.
