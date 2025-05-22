INTERVIEW: UK to propose a carbon regulator to standardise growing, disparate emissions counting practices

Published 14:02 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 12:54 on May 22, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, Voluntary

The more companies worldwide track and report their emissions, the more disparate the information and methodologies are becoming — fuelling the need for a UK carbon regulator to set professional standards and ensure the data is consistent and coherent, according to an influential research body.