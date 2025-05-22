CBAM simplification law sails through European Parliament vote

Published 11:06 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 11:06 on May 22, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The European Parliament on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in support of simplifying the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), paving the way for talks with EU member states to finalise the law before the summer.