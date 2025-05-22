New Zealand budget slashes funding for construction of voluntary carbon market
Published 09:29 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 09:29 on May 22, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
New Zealand released its 2025 national budget Thursday, cutting annual funding for building a domestic voluntary carbon market by 35% while allocating NZ$200 million ($118.6 mln) for natural gas development amid a steep decline in domestic supply in recent years.
