EU releases key details of CO2 storage obligation on oil and gas producers

Published 06:54 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 06:54 on May 22, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA

The European Commission on Wednesday evening published key details of draft legislation for oil and gas producers who are legally obliged to contribute to an EU-wide target of CO2 storage capacity under the bloc's Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA).