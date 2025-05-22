Australian reforms to landfill gas method small but impactful -analysis

Published 06:27 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 06:27 on May 22, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The proposed reforms to the landfill gas method could boost Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) volumes, but may fail to address structural supply issues in the market, according to analysis published Thursday.