ERW startup secures $12 mln seed funding to scale in India

Published 05:29 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 05:29 on May 22, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

An enhanced rock weathering (ERW) startup this week announced it has raised $12 million in seed funding to accelerate CO2 removal from Indian agriculture.