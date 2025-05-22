Asia Pacific > ERW startup secures $12 mln seed funding to scale in India

ERW startup secures $12 mln seed funding to scale in India

Published 05:29 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:29 on May 22, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

An enhanced rock weathering (ERW) startup this week announced it has raised $12 million in seed funding to accelerate CO2 removal from Indian agriculture.
An enhanced rock weathering (ERW) startup this week announced it has raised $12 million in seed funding to accelerate CO2 removal from Indian agriculture.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.