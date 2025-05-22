Top Iraqi official calls for regional carbon exchange -media

Published 02:24 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 02:24 on May 22, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

A high-ranking Iraqi official on Wednesday called for the creation of a regional carbon credit exchange led by Iraq, building upon recent momentum for state-backed carbon market development in the Middle Eastern country.