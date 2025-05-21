Bezos Earth Fund awards $1.2 mln in first round of AI climate, biodiversity innovation grants

Published 23:53 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 23:53 on May 21, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Switzerland, US, Voluntary

The Bezos Earth Fund on Tuesday unveiled the recipients of 24 inaugural Phase I grants under its AI Grand Challenge for Climate and Nature, awarding a total of $1.2 million to support the development of artificial intelligence solutions targeting some of the world’s most urgent environmental challenges.