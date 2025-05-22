RGGI’s allowance surplus bank declines over 11% YoY in 2024 -report

Published 00:17 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 00:17 on May 22, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

RGGI permits held in excess of compliance requirements declined 11.4% year-on-year in 2024, according to an annual market analysis.