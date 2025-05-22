Alberta TIER opt-ins could exit programme absent Canada’s carbon tax -market expert

Published 00:04 on May 22, 2025 / Allison Gacad

Entities emitting about one-tenth of Alberta’s industrial emissions risk falling outside the scope of being regulated for their CO2 output following removal of Canada's consumer-facing carbon tax, an expert said during a conference Wednesday.