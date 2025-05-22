Americas > Alberta TIER opt-ins could exit programme absent Canada’s carbon tax -market expert

Alberta TIER opt-ins could exit programme absent Canada’s carbon tax -market expert

Published 00:04 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:04 on May 22, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes

Entities emitting about one-tenth of Alberta’s industrial emissions risk falling outside the scope of being regulated for their CO2 output following removal of Canada's consumer-facing carbon tax, an expert said during a conference Wednesday.
Entities emitting about one-tenth of Alberta’s industrial emissions risk falling outside the scope of being regulated for their CO2 output following removal of Canada's consumer-facing carbon tax, an expert said during a conference Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.