North American Clean Fuels Markets: LCFS credit prices drop nearly 10% absent programme implementation clarity
Published 18:47 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 18:47 on May 22, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane, Joan Pinto and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US
California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values declined in the absence of certainty on implementation of proposed programme changes, while other US clean fuel schemes largely stabilised throughout May following regulatory and legislative actions in Oregon and Washington.
