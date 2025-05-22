Guyana readjusts carbon credit SOP to stabilise finance flows to Indigenous peoples

Guyana will for a second consecutive year tweak the share of proceeds (SOP) from carbon credits that is allocated to Amerindian communities, keeping absolute financial benefits the same, the vice president announced at an Indigenous national assembly on Tuesday.