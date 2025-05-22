Guyana readjusts carbon credit SOP to stabilise finance flows to Indigenous peoples
Published 00:28 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 00:28 on May 22, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Guyana will for a second consecutive year tweak the share of proceeds (SOP) from carbon credits that is allocated to Amerindian communities, keeping absolute financial benefits the same, the vice president announced at an Indigenous national assembly on Tuesday.
