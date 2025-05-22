Americas > Microsoft, carbon management firm release criteria for EACs to decarbonise the built environment

Microsoft, carbon management firm release criteria for EACs to decarbonise the built environment

Published 13:01 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:10 on May 21, 2025

Microsoft and a US-based carbon management firm released a new guide to high-quality environmental attribute certificates (EACs) in the concrete and steel sectors, seeking to reduce the tech giant’s Scope 3 emissions.
