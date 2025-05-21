US tariffs having minimal effect on EUA prices, says analyst

Published 17:24 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 17:24 on May 21, 2025 / Finlay Johnston / Americas, EMEA, EU ETS, US

The impact of US tariffs on EUA prices has been minimal, according to analysts, speaking on a webinar on Wednesday, who see EUA price rises in 2026 driven by decreases in free allocations and tighter auction volumes.