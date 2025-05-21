EMEA > DAC developer defends technology’s role, points to solid sorbents and waste heat use

DAC developer defends technology’s role, points to solid sorbents and waste heat use

Published 16:11 on May 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:11 on May 21, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

Direct air capture (DAC) is “a necessary tool in the climate toolbox”, an Amsterdam-based developer said in a statement this week, reaffirming its focus on solid sorbent systems, integration with industrial waste heat, and curtailed renewables.
Direct air capture (DAC) is “a necessary tool in the climate toolbox”, an Amsterdam-based developer said in a statement this week, reaffirming its focus on solid sorbent systems, integration with industrial waste heat, and curtailed renewables.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.