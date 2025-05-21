ANALYSIS: EU-UK linking announcement “positive” but leaves market with more questions than answers
Published 16:35 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 16:35 on May 21, 2025 / Roy Manuell and Finlay Johnston / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
News this week that the EU and UK had struck an initial agreement to link their emissions trading systems (ETSs) with exemptions from upcoming carbon border fees sparked a flurry of British market activity, pushing benchmark prices above £55 for the first time since 2023, but traders and analysts alike questioned the scale of the gains given officials are yet to provide a timeline or any firm details on implementation of a link-up.
