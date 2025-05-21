Demand for EU-certified carbon farming credits hinges on Green Claims Directive, industry says

Published 15:35 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 15:35 on May 21, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary

The EU’s Green Claims Directive is key to shaping demand for EU-certified carbon farming credits, experts said repeatedly during a public workshop organised by the European Commission on Tuesday.