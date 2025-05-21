EU may delay CBAM for Ukraine until 2027, but Kyiv yet to file formal request -media
Published 17:08 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 17:08 on May 21, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA
The European Commission is prepared to delay the full rollout of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) for Ukraine until Feb. 1, 2027, according to Ukraine’s environment ministry, though Kyiv has yet to submit a formal request, local media reported this month.
