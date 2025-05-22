EMEA > EU Parliament in favour of cutting Russian energy ties by 2027

EU Parliament in favour of cutting Russian energy ties by 2027

Published 14:18 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:18 on May 22, 2025  / /  EMEA

The European Parliament has endorsed the European Commission's plan to completely phase out Russian energy imports by 2027, with most MEPs supporting the plan and only a few criticising the potential economic implications.
