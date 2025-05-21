EU aluminium industry warns of CBAM loopholes, ahead of vote on simplification

Published 16:33 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 16:33 on May 21, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The design of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) could accelerate an exodus of operations – known as carbon leakage – in the aluminium sector, a new study warned, on the eve of a key European Parliament vote on proposals to simplify the scheme.