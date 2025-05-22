Americas > Microsoft signs long-term deal for up to 623K tonnes of low-carbon cement

Microsoft signs long-term deal for up to 623K tonnes of low-carbon cement

Published 14:00 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:26 on May 21, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A Boston-area startup will supply up to 622,500 tonnes of low-carbon cement over nine years under a long-term deal with Microsoft, the company announced Wednesday.
A Boston-area startup will supply up to 622,500 tonnes of low-carbon cement over nine years under a long-term deal with Microsoft, the company announced Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.