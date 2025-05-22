Microsoft signs long-term deal for up to 623K tonnes of low-carbon cement

Published 14:00 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 13:26 on May 21, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, US, Voluntary

A Boston-area startup will supply up to 622,500 tonnes of low-carbon cement over nine years under a long-term deal with Microsoft, the company announced Wednesday.