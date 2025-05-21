Asia Pacific > Mining boss calls for end to Australian fuel subsidy and cleaner iron ore instead

Mining boss calls for end to Australian fuel subsidy and cleaner iron ore instead

Published 13:38 on May 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:38 on May 21, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

An Australian mining billionaire would like to see the fuel excise that benefits his company scrapped or at least redirected to force companies that enjoy its discounts to spend the same on green energy and decarbonisation development.
