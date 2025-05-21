Kenyan fintech to connect communities to carbon revenue

Published 12:48 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 12:48 on May 21, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

A popular Kenyan mobile money system is being applied to the voluntary carbon market (VCM), lowering costs for micro-scale projects and funnelling revenues to local communities, as per a presentation at the Kenya Carbon Markets Conference in Nairobi on Tuesday.