BRIEFING: EU sees hydrogen rules as template for future CO2 infrastructure

Published 10:42 on May 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:42 on May 21, 2025  / /  EMEA

The European Commission is looking at EU hydrogen infrastructure rules adopted last year as a potential template for its upcoming CO2 transport and storage regulatory package expected in 2026, an official has said.
