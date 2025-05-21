BRIEFING: EU sees hydrogen rules as template for future CO2 infrastructure

Published 10:42 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 10:42 on May 21, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA

The European Commission is looking at EU hydrogen infrastructure rules adopted last year as a potential template for its upcoming CO2 transport and storage regulatory package expected in 2026, an official has said.