Asia Pacific > BRIEFING: Knife fight over carbon offsets re-emerges in Australia after legal settlement

BRIEFING: Knife fight over carbon offsets re-emerges in Australia after legal settlement

Published 09:15 on May 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:15 on May 21, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary

Debate over the use of carbon credits has erupted in Australia once more, in the wake of EnergyAustralia's recent legal settlement with an NGO and the ensuing reaction by the industry and activists.
Debate over the use of carbon credits has erupted in Australia once more, in the wake of EnergyAustralia's recent legal settlement with an NGO and the ensuing reaction by the industry and activists.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.