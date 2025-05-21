Eco-Markets Australia launches cassowary credit market

Published 14:01 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 08:10 on May 21, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Voluntary

An Australian environmental markets administrator on Thursday launched a new biodiversity market aimed at protecting and restoring landscapes in Queensland’s Wet Tropics region that are home to the cassowary.