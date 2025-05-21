Americas > PREVIEW: Tempered expectations for Q2 WCI auction as federal risks unresolved

PREVIEW: Tempered expectations for Q2 WCI auction as federal risks unresolved

Published 03:08 on May 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:08 on May 21, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

Market expectations for California-Quebec’s Q2 allowance sale clear were toned down as a result of the overhang of potential federal legal action and prolonged programme extension negotiations with state lawmakers.
Market expectations for California-Quebec’s Q2 allowance sale clear were toned down as a result of the overhang of potential federal legal action and prolonged programme extension negotiations with state lawmakers.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.